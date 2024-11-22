Majority of property professionals don't think government homebuilding targets are achievable

Will the new government housing target be achieved? Not according to 95% of property professionals.

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has highlighted widespread industry scepticism around the government’s ambitious new housing target.

The provider of valuations and home surveys polled property professionals and found that an overwhelming 95% expressed doubt that the new government target of 1.5 million new homes for this current parliament will be achieved.

Only 5% of respondents were optimistic that the target would be met.

Positive signs on energy efficiency

The poll also explored the importance of energy efficiency for future homebuyers, with 85% of respondents indicating that energy efficiency will be a significant factor in homebuying decisions.

One in 10 said it was neither important nor unimportant, with 5% believing that it was not important.

Sponsored

Morné Jacobs, director of new build at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “These results reflect the growing concern within the property industry about the feasibility of meeting the government’s ambitious new homes target.

“It’s a stark reminder that significant structural changes and support mechanisms are needed to accelerate housebuilding.

“However, there are also positive trends, particularly the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, which we expect to shape future housing demand.”