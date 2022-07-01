You are here: Home - Editors Pick -

Mortgage lending hit £28.4bn in May

0
Written by:
01/07/2022
Lending figures remain above pre-pandemic levels but approvals data suggests the heat is starting to come out of the market
Mortgage lending hit £28.4bn in May

Mortgage lending in May increased to £28.4 billion from £26.7 billion in April, said the Bank of England.

However, mortgage approvals, which reflect future borrowing ticked up very slightly from 66,000 in April to 66,200 in May – slightly below the pre-pandemic average of 66,700.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Mortgage approvals are a useful measure of the health of the property market, because they show just how keen buyers are right now. The fact that approvals are still below the pre-pandemic average in May is perhaps another sign of the heat coming out of the market.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker, Coreco, said his experience was that the market was still very busy: “May was a crazily busy month on the mortgage front and this data underlines that,” he explained.

“The mortgage approvals data also shows that people are still actively borrowing, even amid the cost of living crisis. A lot of people want to buy before rates rise even further and the FOMO on the rates currently available is incentivising a lot of people to take action. Rates are rising at a rate of knots and people are getting in while they can, and fixing for as long as they can, whether through a house purchase or a remortgage.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.