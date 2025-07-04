Revealed: Great Britain's most expensive seaside spot

That’s according to new data from Rightmove, which shows that the posh postcode has an average asking price of £1,282,565 – over three times more expensive than the national average (£378,240).
Canford Cliffs in Poole comes in second place, with an average asking price of £974,635, while Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire is the third priciest seaside location (£728,460).
Across the top 50 most expensive coastal areas, average asking prices have dropped by 1%, while buyer demand has risen by 8% compared to last year
Top 10 most expensive seaside spots in Great Britain
1. Sandbanks, Poole – £1,282,565 (-3% YoY)
2. Canford Cliffs, Poole – £974,635 (-9% YoY)
3. Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire – £728,460 (+1% YoY)
4. Lymington, Hampshire – £639,316 (-2% YoY)
5. Budleigh Salterton, Devon – £535,761 (0% YoY)
6. St. Ives, Cornwall – £507,139 (-2% YoY)
7. Dartmouth, Devon – £500,006 (+4% YoY)
8. Sidmouth, Devon – £494,811 (-5% YoY)
9. Whitstable, Kent – £469,586 (-2% YoY)
10. Hythe, Kent – £466,898 (0% YoY)
Cheapest seaside spots
Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland is the cheapest coastal area with an average asking price of £122,208, and prices have also risen fastest in this area compared with last year (+13%).
Peterlee in County Durham is a close second (£122,246), and Ashington in Northumberland is third (£135,050).
Top 10 most affordable seaside spots in Great Britain
1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire – £122,208 (+13% YoY)
2. Peterlee, County Durham – £122,246 (+6% YoY)
3. Ashington, Northumberland – £135,050 (+4% YoY)
4. Bootle, Merseyside – £135,208 (+3% YoY)
5. Grimsby, Lincolnshire – £142,072 (0% YoY)
6. Blackpool, Lancashire – £142,804 (0% YoY)
7. Fleetwood, Lancashire – £148,101 (+1% YoY)
8. Birkenhead, Merseyside – £149,527 (+2% YoY)
9. Blyth, Northumberland – £153,487 (+1% YoY)
10. Workington, Cumbria – £158,956 (0% YoY)
Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove adds, “Sandbanks now stands out as the only seaside spot with an average asking price of over the million-pound mark.
By contrast, lower-priced seaside spots like Saltcoats and Peterlee offer home-movers a sea view at a fraction of the price, with average asking prices over a quarter of a million pounds below the national average.”