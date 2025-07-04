Revealed: Great Britain's most expensive seaside spot

Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset is the most expensive coastal area in Great Britain.

That’s according to new data from Rightmove, which shows that the posh postcode has an average asking price of £1,282,565 – over three times more expensive than the national average (£378,240).

Canford Cliffs in Poole comes in second place, with an average asking price of £974,635, while Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire is the third priciest seaside location (£728,460).

Across the top 50 most expensive coastal areas, average asking prices have dropped by 1%, while buyer demand has risen by 8% compared to last year

Top 10 most expensive seaside spots in Great Britain

1. Sandbanks, Poole – £1,282,565 (-3% YoY)

2. Canford Cliffs, Poole – £974,635 (-9% YoY)

3. Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire – £728,460 (+1% YoY)

4. Lymington, Hampshire – £639,316 (-2% YoY)

5. Budleigh Salterton, Devon – £535,761 (0% YoY)

6. St. Ives, Cornwall – £507,139 (-2% YoY)

7. Dartmouth, Devon – £500,006 (+4% YoY)

8. Sidmouth, Devon – £494,811 (-5% YoY)

9. Whitstable, Kent – £469,586 (-2% YoY)

10. Hythe, Kent – £466,898 (0% YoY)

Cheapest seaside spots

Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland is the cheapest coastal area with an average asking price of £122,208, and prices have also risen fastest in this area compared with last year (+13%).

Peterlee in County Durham is a close second (£122,246), and Ashington in Northumberland is third (£135,050).

Top 10 most affordable seaside spots in Great Britain

1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire – £122,208 (+13% YoY)

2. Peterlee, County Durham – £122,246 (+6% YoY)

3. Ashington, Northumberland – £135,050 (+4% YoY)

4. Bootle, Merseyside – £135,208 (+3% YoY)

5. Grimsby, Lincolnshire – £142,072 (0% YoY)

6. Blackpool, Lancashire – £142,804 (0% YoY)

7. Fleetwood, Lancashire – £148,101 (+1% YoY)

8. Birkenhead, Merseyside – £149,527 (+2% YoY)

9. Blyth, Northumberland – £153,487 (+1% YoY)

10. Workington, Cumbria – £158,956 (0% YoY)

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove adds, “Sandbanks now stands out as the only seaside spot with an average asking price of over the million-pound mark.

By contrast, lower-priced seaside spots like Saltcoats and Peterlee offer home-movers a sea view at a fraction of the price, with average asking prices over a quarter of a million pounds below the national average.”