Menu

Editor's Pick

Revealed: Great Britain's most expensive seaside spot

Revealed: Great Britain's most expensive seaside spot
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
04/07/2025
Updated:
04/07/2025
Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset is the most expensive coastal area in Great Britain.

That’s according to new data from Rightmove, which shows that the posh postcode has an average asking price of £1,282,565 – over three times more expensive than the national average (£378,240).

Canford Cliffs in Poole comes in second place, with an average asking price of £974,635, while Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire is the third priciest seaside location (£728,460).

Across the top 50 most expensive coastal areas, average asking prices have dropped by 1%, while buyer demand has risen by 8% compared to last year

Top 10 most expensive seaside spots in Great Britain

1. Sandbanks, Poole – £1,282,565 (-3% YoY)
2. Canford Cliffs, Poole – £974,635 (-9% YoY)
3. Milford-on-Sea, Hampshire – £728,460 (+1% YoY)
4. Lymington, Hampshire – £639,316 (-2% YoY)
5. Budleigh Salterton, Devon – £535,761 (0% YoY)
6. St. Ives, Cornwall – £507,139 (-2% YoY)
7. Dartmouth, Devon – £500,006 (+4% YoY)
8. Sidmouth, Devon – £494,811 (-5% YoY)
9. Whitstable, Kent – £469,586 (-2% YoY)
10. Hythe, Kent – £466,898 (0% YoY)

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Cheapest seaside spots

Saltcoats in Ayrshire, Scotland is the cheapest coastal area with an average asking price of £122,208, and prices have also risen fastest in this area compared with last year (+13%).

Peterlee in County Durham is a close second (£122,246), and Ashington in Northumberland is third (£135,050).

Top 10 most affordable seaside spots in Great Britain

1. Saltcoats, Ayrshire – £122,208 (+13% YoY)
2. Peterlee, County Durham – £122,246 (+6% YoY)
3. Ashington, Northumberland – £135,050 (+4% YoY)
4. Bootle, Merseyside – £135,208 (+3% YoY)
5. Grimsby, Lincolnshire – £142,072 (0% YoY)
6. Blackpool, Lancashire – £142,804 (0% YoY)
7. Fleetwood, Lancashire – £148,101 (+1% YoY)
8. Birkenhead, Merseyside – £149,527 (+2% YoY)
9. Blyth, Northumberland – £153,487 (+1% YoY)
10. Workington, Cumbria – £158,956 (0% YoY)

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove adds, “Sandbanks now stands out as the only seaside spot with an average asking price of over the million-pound mark.

By contrast, lower-priced seaside spots like Saltcoats and Peterlee offer home-movers a sea view at a fraction of the price, with average asking prices over a quarter of a million pounds below the national average.”

Related
View All

Buy to Let

Renters squeezed by rising rents amid tough competition for homes

Rental yields hold strong in Q2, says Fleet Mortgages

Editor's Pick

pensioner income, new state pension

More than a third of UK homeowners have regrets about house purchase

02/07/2025

Editor's Pick

Over a third of holiday makers putting homes at risk

Editor's Pick

an image of houses for sale to denote a story about demand from buyers

Agreed sales rise amid more housing supply and slower price growth

30/06/2025
View All
Tags:
coastal homes
Rightmove
seaside homes
seaside properties

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/