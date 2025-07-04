Annual house price growth slowed in June

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 2.1% in June, from 3.5% in May.

That’s according to Nationwide, which found that prices fell 0.8% in June to an average £271,619.

Northern Ireland remained the top performing area, with annual house price growth of 9.7%.

East Anglia was the weakest performing region, with a 1.1% year-on-year rise. Nationwide added that most regions saw a softening in house price growth in Q2 2025.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “UK house price growth slowed to 2.1% in June, from 3.5% in May. Prices declined by 0.8% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects.

“The softening in price growth may reflect weaker demand following the increase in stamp duty at the start of April. Nevertheless, we still expect activity to pick up as the summer progresses, despite ongoing economic uncertainties in the global economy, since underlying conditions for potential homebuyers in the UK remain supportive.

“Across England overall, prices were up 2.5% year-on-year, a slight softening from the 3.3% annual rise seen last quarter. The north-south divide in house price performance narrowed during the quarter. Average prices in Northern England (comprising North, North West, Yorkshire & The Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands) were up 3.1% year on year, whilst those in Southern England (South West, Outer South East, Outer Metropolitan, London and East Anglia) were up 2.2%.”

The North was the top performing region in England, with prices up 5.5%. Meanwhile, East Anglia was the weakest performer with annual growth of 1.1%.