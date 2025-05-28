Nearly three-quarters of gig economy workers fear employment status will impact purchase ability

Around 70% are concerned that their employment status as a gig economy worker has impacted their ability to buy a home.

A report by The Mortgage Lender (TML) found that within that figure, 21% think they may have to set aside their plans to own property, 15% will have to rent longer than planned and the same percentage are worried that they may never get a mortgage.

However, there is still demand from gig economy workers to get on the housing ladder, with 37% planning to buy their first home.

Of the gig economy workers who have tried to apply for a mortgage, 63% have been rejected at least once.

More than a third said this is due to their profession being considered unsteady, and 29% said their income is considered too volatile.

Around 38% thought their rejection was due to a low credit score and a third have missed a payment in the past.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Of those surveyed, nearly a third said they have cut down on their social life, with around a quarter saying they live in an area they don’t want to live in or have delayed starting a family or property plans.

However, there is optimism among the gig economy workers surveyed, with 86% optimistic about future plans.

Nearly half expect their earnings to grow, which could boost their affordability, and 44% said they are on their way to achieving their plans.

Approximately 37% said they have saved enough for a deposit.

Sara Palmer, sales and distribution director at Shawbrook Retail Mortgages, said: “Getting on the property ladder is no small task, and this only becomes trickier for non-PAYE workers, who may have several income streams or fluctuating incomes, and therefore are more likely to face rejection from high street banks.

“It’s encouraging to see this barrier has not dulled the spirits of gig economy workers, who are taking steps to get on the property ladder. Speaking to a broker that has experience dealing with specialist cases and good relationships with specialist lenders will ensure that those on complex incomes get the support they need to fulfil their property ambitions.”