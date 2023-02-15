You are here: Home - Editors Pick -

Official: House prices fell between November and December

0
Written by:
15/02/2023
Property prices have been falling since the last quarter of 2022, and the slowdown continues
Official: House prices fell between November and December

The average UK house price decreased by 0.4% between November and December 2022, said the Office for National Statistics.

Average UK house prices increased by 9.8% in the 12 months to December 2022, down from 10.6% in November 2022.

This took the average UK house price to £294,000 in December 2022, £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

Home nations

Average house prices increased over the 12 months to December to £315,000 (10.3%) in England, £222,000 in Wales (10.3%), £187,000 in Scotland (5.7%) and £175,000 in Northern Ireland (10.2%).

In London, house prices hit a staggering £543,000, a rise of 6.7% over the year.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “House prices were on the slide in December, and this is just the start of what’s likely to be an increasingly slippery slope. Prices were tipped over the edge by mortgage hikes, and we can expect momentum to sustain monthly slides until eventually the annual figures hit negative territory.

“There’s plenty of disagreement over how far they’ll fall – and how long for – but there remains a broad consensus that we’re heading downhill.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “We are clearly seeing a slowdown in house price growth, but it is a gradual readjustment, and fears of an aggressive drop-off in transactions like we saw during the global financial crisis have been put to bed.

“The industry is bracing for an overall decrease of around 8%, but crucially, a fall of this size would only bring house prices down to what they were in 2021.

“Growth will eventually return, but it is unlikely to come at the rate we have seen over the last couple of years.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.