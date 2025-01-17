Revealed: 2024’s property price hotspots

Sunbury-on-Thames in Surrey is 2024’s house price hotspot, with the average asking price for a home rising 12.5% over the year.

That’s according to Rightmove, which analysed its data to see which places saw the greatest rises.

The average price of a home for sale in Sunbury-on-Thames rose from £527,005 in 2023 to £592,976 in 2024.

Bristol City Centre is second on the list of hotspots with average prices rising by 9.0% compared to the end of 2023, and Swinton in Manchester came third, with prices also rising by 9.0%.

The top 10 property price rises were in the following places:

Area Average asking price 2024 Average asking price 2023 Year-on-year price change Sunbury-On-Thames, Surrey £592,976 £527,005 +12.5% Bristol City Centre, Bristol £391,042 £358,654 +9.0% Swinton, Greater Manchester £264,081 £242,303 +9.0% Skelmersdale, Lancashire £154,004 £142,058 +8.4% Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne £302,189 £280,886 +7.6% Swansea, Wales £208,709 £194,439 +7.3% Merthyr Tydfil, South Glamorgan £183,550 £171,007 +7.3% Darwen, Lancashire £177,631 £166,179 +6.9% North Shields, Tyne & Wear £247,479 £231,533 +6.9% Glenrothes, Fife £155,240 £145,337 +6.8%

House price inflation

The top 10 hotpots contrast with the more muted price growth on average across Great Britain, where the average asking price for a home was £360,197 at the end of 2024, just 1.4% higher than in 2023.

According to Rightmove, prices in the North East rose by 4.2% last year, while average prices in London dropped 0.8%

Rightmove’s chief data officer, Steve Pimblett, said: “Despite a slow year for price growth overall, there will always be pockets of Great Britain which perform above the average, and 2024’s list of hotspots is a mixed picture, with the North, South, Scotland and Wales all represented in the top 10.

“Agents tell us that good quality homes in popular areas have continued to attract buyer interest, even in the slower periods of the market since mortgage rates went up. We predict that this year will be busier for the market in terms of price increases and sales, particularly if mortgage rates reduce.”