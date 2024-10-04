Revealed: Britain’s housing markets with the fastest sales

Carluke in Lanarkshire is Britain’s quickest selling market, with the average home finding a buyer in just 15 days.

That’s according to Rightmove’s Speed of Market Tracker, which found that Scotland is home to some of the fastest markets.

In fact, the top 10 quickest locations across Great Britain to find a buyer are in Scotland, and they all are selling faster than they did a year ago.

Rightmove said that Giffnock is second-quickest, with just 16 days for sellers to find a buyer, and Uddingston is third (17 days). Both of these are commuter towns for central Glasgow.

Douglas Nicol, director at Nicol Estate Agents in Giffnock, says: “The local market in Giffnock remains buoyant, with demand often outstripping supply. So when properties come onto the market, we are finding that they are snapped up very quickly.

“Giffnock is one of the most popular suburbs in Glasgow, with excellent local amenities, transport links and some of the top-performing schools in Scotland.”

On average, it currently takes 33 days to find a buyer in Scotland, compared to 60 days across Great Britain.

Slowest markets

The East Midlands takes the longest on average (67 days).

Nine out of the 10 slowest markets to find a buyer are coastal towns, including Brixham in Devon and Minehead in Somerset.

The quickest London markets are further out from the centre, with sellers in Walthamstow, Stoke Newington and Dagenham currently finding a buyer the quickest.

Central London locations such as Knightsbridge, Chelsea and Victoria are the slowest London markets to find a buyer this year, with Knightsbridge slowing by 24 days compared to last year to 135 days to find a buyer.

Tim Bannister, property expert at Rightmove, said: “In London, commuter areas such as Walthamstow and Dagenham are leading the way in finding buyers the quickest, likely driven by well-connected transport links and more affordable prices compared to central zones.

“By contrast, more exclusive central locations like Knightsbridge and Chelsea are taking longer to find buyers, as these high-end markets typically move at a different pace.”

