Revealed: The UK’s best place to live

Where has the winning combination of affordability, safety and access to green space?

East Hertfordshire has been named the UK’s best place to live according to Halifax.

The lender’s Quality of Life survey 2020 said the area boasts strong exam results, high life expectancy, excellent health and happiness scores, and high average earnings.

The research looked at local authorities across England, Scotland and Wales, taking into consideration 26 different factors that homebuyers may consider when choosing a place to live.

Fareham, Hart and Horsham – all situated in the South East of England – came second, third and fourth, with Maldon in the East of England coming in fifth.

The South East and the East of England both feature four times within the top 10, but Selby and Hambleton in the North of England were in sixth and seventh place.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax said: “Everyone has different priorities when it comes to choosing a place to live, depending on time of life, and personal circumstances. Affordability will always be one of the most important factors, with getting a foot on the property ladder still difficult for some people.”

Top 10 best places to live

1 East Hertfordshire, East of England

2 Fareham, South East

3 Hart, South East

4 Horsham, South East

5 Maldon, East of England

6 Selby, Yorkshire and The Humber

7 Hambleton, Yorkshire and The Humber

8 Babergh, East of England

9 St Edmundsbury, East of England

10 Wokingham, South East