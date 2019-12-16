You are here: Home -

The most expensive streets across England and Wales revealed

16/12/2019
From London to Newcastle, here are the priciest postcodes to buy a property
Ilchester Place in London’s Holland Park is the most expensive street in the UK, according to Lloyds Bank.

A property on the posh street has gone up from a cool £15.6million last year to an average price of £17.2million, more than 62 times the national house price average of £275,000, said the bank.

The second most expensive street, Princes Gate in Westminster, will set buyers back an average £17.1 million, while third place, Phillimore Gardens, is also in West London, with a mere £16.36m average price tag.

Of the 20 most expensive streets, the top 10 are unsurprisingly in London, mainly located in the prime residential areas of Kensington and Chelsea and the City of Westminster.

Northern England

Three out of the top five most expensive streets in the North are in Newcastle – Montague Avenue (£1,065,000), followed by Graham Park Road (£1,041,000) and Runnymede Road (£1,025,000).

However, Newby Bridge Road, Windermere, is the most expensive in the region at an average of £1,533,000, followed by Crossgate in Durham in second place with average house prices of £1,370,000.

In the North West, the majority of expensive streets are located in Altrincham, Macclesfield, Knutsford and Alderley Edge. Chesham Place in Altrincham is the most expensive street with homes selling for an average £2,486,000 followed by Park Drive (£2,292,000) and Stanhope Road (£2,206,000).

Legh Road, Knutsford (£2,089,000) and Withinlee Road in Macclesfield (£2,032,000), complete the top five.

Yorkshire and the Humber

The most expensive streets in Yorkshire and the Humber are mainly in the area that makes up the so-called “Golden Triangle” between Harrogate, Wetherby and North Leeds.

Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate has the most expensive homes in Yorkshire and the Humber (£1,631,000). Others include Ling Lane in Leeds (£1,431,000), Linton Lane in Wetherby (£1,420,000), Queens Road in Harrogate (£1,228,000) and Curly Hill in Ilkley (£1,106,000).

West Midlands

In the West Midlands, Rising Lane in Solihull (£1,908,000), Ladywood Road (£1,629,000) and Bracebridge Road (£1,540,000) – both in Sutton Coldfield, are the three priciest addresses. These are followed by Langley Road in Warwick (£1,461,000) and Farquhar Road, Birmingham (£1,449,000).

East Midlands

Leicester Road in Ashby-De-La-Zouch is the most expensive street in the East Midlands with an average price of £1,567,000, closely followed by St. Marys Street, Stamford (£1,484,000) and Northampton Road in Rushden (£1,469,000). Warren Hill, Leicester (£1,372,000) and Melton Road, Nottingham (£1,162,000) complete the top five.

East Anglia

Streets of Cambridge dominate the five most expensive in East Anglia. Most of these streets are close to the main University area in the CB2 and CB3 postal districts. Storeys Way in Cambridge is the most expensive street in East Anglia (£2,325,000) followed by Barrow Road (£2,040,000), Wilberforce Road (£1,848,000), Grundisburgh Road in Woodbridge (£1,826,000) and then Woodlands Road, Cambridge (£1,812,000).

South East

The region’s most desirable addresses are located in the towns of Oxford, Weybridge and Leatherhead.
Charlbury Road in Oxford is the most expensive with an average price of £5,258,000. Closely followed by Camp End Road in Weybridge (£5,237,000). In third place is East Road in Weybridge at an average price of £4,892,000 and completing the South East Top 5 are Eaton Park, Cobham (£4,440,000) and Stokesheath Road, Leatherhead (£4,343,000).

South West

Panorama Road in Poole is the most expensive street in the South West with an average house price of £2,806,000. Druid Stoke Avenue in Bristol follows with an average house price of £2,687,000. The following four most expensive streets are in Poole, which has a total of seven out the top 10 most expensive streets in the South West: Western Road (2,275,000), Brudenell Avenue (2,139,000), Haig Avenue (£2,085,000) and Bury Road (£2,081,000).

Wales

Channel View in Swansea is Wales’s most expensive street with an average price of £907,000. The most expensive street in the Welsh capital of Cardiff is Cyncoed Road where the average house price will set buyers back £855,000.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director, Lloyds Bank, said: “The country’s most expensive streets are getting even pricier, with the top 20 rising by an eye-watering £1.7million on average over the past year. While the prime London boroughs of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea continue to top the tables, the South East’s Charlbury Road in Oxford becomes the most expensive street outside London.

“The average house prices in the top 10 priciest streets in the South East have risen by around £300,000 in the past year, with the 10 prestigious addresses in the area commanding an average house price in excess of £4.4 million.”

