The six things Londoners want from a new location

Wi-Fi connection and green space are priorities for those looking to move to a new area

The main dealbreakers Londoners have when considering moving to a new area include access to green space, low crime rates and good internet connection, said Douglas & Gordon.

The estate agent surveyed 1,350 househunters about what they are looking for in a new area.

And they found that Londoners consider good Wi-Fi connection to be just as important as low crime rates.

The top six must-have features include:

1 Green space

2 Local culture

3 Low crime stats

4 Good Wi-Fi

5 Pet friendly

6 Access to shops

What Londoners want

When asked what’s more important between low crime rates and good broadband, the poll was a tight split with 55% voting for low crime rates and the other 45% choosing good internet connection.

In fact, buyers would only purchase a property with poor broadband if it were discounted at 16%, and half would avoid areas with poor broadband completely.

Three in five say lack of green space is a potential dealbreaker when looking at different property locations, to the extent that Londoners are willing to pay a park premium to live closer to the city’s green spaces. The poll results show that 63% of Londoners would rather have access to parks and nature than nearby access to shops which only got 37% of the vote.

A big focus for Londoners is the vibe of the area, a new area rich in culture, entertainment and community is so important to potential buyers that three in five would prioritise this over finding a pet-friendly location.

Douglas & Gordon noted that ‘Londoners prioritise aspects of a local area that enable them to be outside, enjoying nature and socialising, over other conveniences like shops or a high street. After months in lockdown, we value being out in the open and meeting friends more than ever before’.