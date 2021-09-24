You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release product choice doubles in last two years

0
Written by:
24/09/2021
There are over 600 equity release mortgages now on offer and they come with an increasing range of flexible features
Equity release product choice doubles in last two years

The total number of equity release products available increased to a record high of 668 in July 2021, from 448 six months earlier, said the Equity Release Council.

And the trade body noted that customers now have access to more than double the number of product options than two years ago.

Those products are also more flexible. More than two thirds (68%) allow customers to make voluntary capital repayments with no early repayment charge, while nine in 10 (89%) products offer fixed early repayment charges.

While the average equity release rate crept up modestly to 4.26%, interest rates have plummeted by nearly two percentage points over the last five years.

Who takes out equity release plans?

The average age of new customers in the first half of this year was 70 years old for new drawdown customers and 68 for new lump sum customers.

Almost a third (30%) of new drawdown single plans are being taken out by female customers, the highest level seen in the last two years.

The average house price of new customers has risen to record levels for both new drawdown (£419,166) and lump sum (£406,139) plans.

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “The transformation of later life mortgages in recent years has given people more opportunities to access their biggest source of wealth.

“We are seeing mindsets change to the point that tapping into property wealth is now a common consideration to meet various retirement needs, from topping up pension income to providing a ‘living inheritance’ via gifting to younger generations.”

“The modern equity release market has shown resilience in the face of uncertainty to climb back towards pre-pandemic levels. The disruption of the last 18 months has not slowed the pace of innovation in lifetime lending, and it is important the market continues to evolve to address the financial challenges people will face in the post-pandemic world.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +