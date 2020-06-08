You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Interest rises in equity release to ‘gift’ money to kids

0
Written by:
08/06/2020
Older homeowners can release equity from their property and gift to their children as a 'living inheritance'
Interest rises in equity release to ‘gift’ money to kids

There has been a recent surge of homeowners looking to release equity from their property to help their family whose finances have been hit by lockdown, said SunLife.

The equity release provider said it has received more enquires from older homeowners looking to unlock their property wealth to offer support to loved ones struggling with financial pressures during the Coronavirus crisis.

The main reasons people usually opt for equity release are to enhance their own lifestyle, with home improvements, repaying debts or boosting retirement income popular, as well as gifting to family to use as deposit on a property.

But there has been a clear shift in recent weeks towards gifting to support family members, according to SunLife’s equity release director, Simon Stanney.

“With so many people suffering financially it’s understandable that older homeowners – who have built up equity in their homes and are in a position to help – will be looking to support family in any way they can,” he said.

Unlocking property wealth

The average house price in the UK has risen from £58,250 in March 1990, to £84,620 in March 2000 to £231,855 in March 2020, so those homeowners who have had their homes for 20 or 30 years will have seen them rise in value significantly. SunLife said that equity release lets them access that cash without having to move or downsize.

The money is tax free and they can use it however they like, which means they can gift it to family if that is what they want to do.

Stanney added: “In many cases, the family home would be inherited by the children anyway; equity release allows the gifting of that money when needed.”

Anyone considering equity release should get professional independent financial and legal advice before making any decisions, as it is not suitable for all homeowners.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landlord mortgage products increased in May

The buy-to-let market is seeing the first signs of recovery with more products and lower rates for landlords

Close