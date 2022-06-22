Launch of mortgage advice service for over 50s

The fee-free mortgage advice will be available across all mortgage products, including buy-to-let, retirement interest-only mortgages and equity release

Rest Less has announced the launch of its Rest Less Mortgages business.

The digital community for people in their 50s, 60s and beyond said its new advice business will serve people aged 50 and older with fee-free mortgage advice.

It will offer this advice across all mortgage products, including buy-to-let, retirement interest-only mortgages and equity release.

Rest Less launched in early 2019 and has grown its membership base to almost one million members in the UK with an average age in their mid to late 50s.

Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, said: “Midlife is a time of significant transition for people, whether in terms of work, relationships or their finances.

“There are major property decisions to be made however navigating the full suite of later life lending options can be difficult and it’s hard to know where to turn for advice.

“Should we downsize, how do we pay off existing interest-only mortgages, what should we do about inheritance tax on our property, should we help our children buy their first home? These are just some of the enquiries we are getting from our members on a regular basis.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Rest Less Mortgages to help meet the complex needs of our members and to provide them with quality, reliable fee-free advice across the whole of the market.”