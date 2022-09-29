You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

One in five older homeowners mulls equity release

0
Written by:
29/09/2022
Rising house prices have meant homeowners have built up more equity, and some are thinking of unlocking that property wealth
One in five older homeowners mulls equity release

One in five (19%) over-50s are considering equity release, according to OneFamily.

The financial services company said the sector is set to grow, as rising house prices have given older homeowners more equity in their homes. Nearly half (46%) said they’re thinking about unlocking property wealth because of the increasing value of their property.

It added that 5% of over-50s have already taken an average of £46k out of the value of their property in the past year.

But there is some concern around spending on luxury items, as rising prices lead to caution from older homeowners.

Overall, 56% say they are currently nervous about spending on luxuries due to the cost-of-living crisis. A third (32%) have seen their savings drop over the last 12 months as they cope with increased costs. On average, those who saw their savings decrease saw a shortfall of £6,297. Meanwhile, 8% have run out of savings entirely.

Matthew Ellis, head of OneFamily Advice, said: “With rising house values, tens of thousands have turned to equity release to allow them to enjoy more leisure experiences, renovate their homes or to pay off debts that will improve their financial situation in the long-term.

“In some instances, equity release is enabling people to make adaptions to their property that will allow them to stay in the familiar surroundings of their own home rather than having to downsize to a retirement flat.

“However, equity release isn’t right for every situation, and we would recommend caution in using it as a means to cover shortfalls caused by the cost-of-living crisis. But speaking to a specialist equity release adviser is always an essential first step in understanding whether equity release can help in reducing their money worries and making their lives more comfortable.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/