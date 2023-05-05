You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Property equity value falls by £8bn for homeowners

0
Written by: Rebecca Goodman
05/05/2023
Homeowners in the South East have the most equity, while those in the North East and Scotland have the least
Property equity value falls by £8bn for homeowners

The potential value of equity available to homeowners fell to £616bn in the first quarter of the year, from £624bn in the last quarter of 2022, research shows.

The highest value of equity was in the South East at £119bn and houses in that region cost an average of £388,000, according to the figures from Canada Life.

It comes as news shows there has been a rise in borrowers turning to equity release to fund healthcare and that home improvements are the most popular reason for releasing additional funds from a lifetime mortgage.

Londoners have the highest home equity

Those in London had an average of £145,000 in equity during the first quarter of this year, with houses in the capital at an average of £537,000.

Homeowners aged over-55 living in the South East and London could release £105,000 and £145,000 respectively if they wanted to. Those in East Anglia had the third-highest levels of equity, of £70.1bn collectively or £89,000 per household.

While homeowners in the North East and Scotland had the lowest average amounts of equity in their homes, of £45,000 and £54,000 respectively.

It comes as the number of equity release borrowers fell by 29 per cent in the first three months of the year to 16,691, according to the Equity Release Council.

The figures were collated by using data from Halifax which showed that property prices fell across all regions during the last quarter of 2022.

‘Releasing equity remains a significant financial decision’

Sadna Zaman, proposition development manager for Canada Life Home Finance, said: “While the amount of equity release available has fallen as a result of strong economic headwinds and the slowing of the UK housing market, in today’s challenging environment, equity release can provide both flexibility and certainty.

“Releasing equity remains a significant financial decision, however it has an increasingly valuable role to play in retirement planning for years to come. With the right advice, equity release can offer flexible ways to meet individual customer circumstances and will no doubt continue to adapt as their needs change over time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.