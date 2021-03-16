 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

5% deposit mortgages are back

0
Written by:
16/03/2021
Yorkshire Building Society has launched a 95% mortgage for borrowers with just 5% upfront
5% deposit mortgages are back

Accord Mortgages – the arm of Yorkshire Building Society that operates through mortgage brokers – is the first lender to return to the 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage market on Wednesday 17 March.

Accord said it will launch the mortgage as part of its continued support to help people get on the property ladder.

The new 5% deposit mortgages will only be available through mortgage brokers, not direct to the public.

Mortgage details

The new 95% LTV mortgage has a five-year fixed rate of 3.99% and comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “Part of our purpose as one of the UK’s largest building societies is to help people own their own home, and the unique challenges of the last year have made that harder than ever for some.

“Increasing house prices, the need to save for a larger deposit and limited choice in the higher LTV markets, means the goal posts have continually moved for many.

“We were one of just a handful of lenders that continued to offer 90% LTV mortgages during the pandemic and have been monitoring the market closely to ensure we carefully broaden our support to those with even smaller deposits.

“This new 95% mortgage will give brokers another option to help clients with smaller deposits realise their home ownership ambitions.”

Are there any restrictions?

The mortgages are available up to 4.49% times income, with a maximum loan size of £500,000, plus lending on flats and new build houses is not permitted.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Asking prices rise in March as market looks set for busy spring

Demand is outstripping supply making it a sellers' market

Close
+ +