You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Double-digit fall in number of first-time buyers last year

0
Written by:
25/01/2023
The average cost of a home for a first-time buyer last year was up 13% to £302,010
Double-digit fall in number of first-time buyers last year

The number of first-time buyers fell by 11% to 362,461 in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Halifax.

The lender said that first-time buyer numbers fell across all nations and regions last year. The greatest falls were in the South East, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, all dropping by 12%.

The East Midlands saw the smallest fall, relative to the rest of the UK, with the number of first-time buyers down 7%.

Still historically high

Despite the drop, first-time buyer levels remained higher than pre-pandemic, with last year the third highest year recorded (following 2006 and 2021’s record spike).

First-time buyers accounted for over half (52%) of all home purchase loans. However, the UK’s largest lender found that over six in 10 (63%) had to buy jointly with one or more other people to get onto the housing ladder.

Rising prices

In 2022, the average cost of a home for a first-time buyer was up 13% (to £302,010), with average deposits now 21% of the purchase price. In cash terms, this means an average £62,470 deposit is being raised by those buying their first home – up 8% on 2021.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax said: “Over 362,000 people got on the property ladder in 2022, with first-time buyers now accounting for over half of all home loans. Today, getting your own place for the first time will likely mean paying over £300,000 for that new home, and putting down, on average, a £62,000 deposit.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.