You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyers face 13 years of saving a deposit

0
Written by:
07/06/2023
Without family financial support, it can be a long savings slog for aspiring homebuyers
First-time buyers face 13 years of saving a deposit

Younger workers on an average salary for their age would take 13 years from age 21 to save enough for a 10% deposit on an average-priced house costing £285,000, according to interactive investor.

Saving this deposit would take them until 34 years old, assuming they saved a significant 10% of their take-home pay every year.

The situation is even worse for aspiring homeowners in London, said the investment platform.

Priced out

Young workers in the capital on an average wage could take 19 years to save to save enough for a 10% deposit on an average-priced house costing £523,325. That means they’d need to wait until they reach 40 years old to become homeowners.

Younger workers living in areas with cheaper house prices could obviously save up more quickly.

In the North-East, even though their average wages are lower, workers could save up in an average of eight years from age 21, meaning they might be able to get their own keys by the time they reach age 29.

Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor said: “Homeownership is a distant dream for millions of young people who may never be to own their own home. Saving 10% of your take-home pay is a mammoth effort and difficult to sustain for the long haul, with all life’s ups and downs.

“Young people face a stressful juggling act with the triple whammy of high house prices, large student debts and needing to save if they want to start a family. And on top of this, they also need to start saving into their pension if they want to achieve a comfortable retirement in the future.

“For previous generations it was relatively easy to live on beans and toast for a few years, knowing that homeownership would be possible after a few frugal years. But now young people have a long slog ahead and it’s easy for something to trip them up along the way, perhaps a period with lower pay or having children earlier than planned.

“It’s now almost impossible for many young workers to get onto the housing ladder without help from their families, meaning that there’s a widening gap between the haves and the have nots.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.