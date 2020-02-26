Five top tips for moving day

Read these handy hints to ensure the big moving day goes as smoothly as possible

Moving house can be stressful from the moment you make an offer on a property until you unlock the door to your new home.

But moving day itself can be especially challenging, as you wait for the call from your solicitor that the mortgage has gone through, collect the keys and ensure the removals happen at the right time.

Estate agent comparison site, HaMuch.com, has published its essential tips for moving day to help you save time, money and stress moving into your new home.

1. Measure up

One of the most common issues found during a house move is that items don’t fit when you arrive at your new property. There’s nothing that will throw a spanner in the works quite like the sofa not fitting through the front door or any door for that matter, and leaving it out in the front garden doesn’t create the best first impression with the neighbours.

Make sure you know the size of your new doors and the size of your items and if necessary dismantle everything you can prior to moving to keep costs and time down on the day.

2. Change the locks

Do you know how many strangers the previous homeowner handed keys out to in case of an emergency? For complete peace of mind and in the worst cases, to avoid being burgled, call in a locksmith to change your locks on moving day and you won’t have to worry. It’s far cheaper than coming home to an empty house and having to replace all of your stuff.

3. Check the utilities

There’s nothing worse than a full day of moving only to find the hot water isn’t working for a cuppa or bath/shower, the electric is out as the light is fading fast or you have no heating to warm a cold house. Don’t make the first night in your new home one to forget. Check the gas, electricity and water systems as soon as you arrive. You may have done this during the viewings process but you don’t know what might have happened since.

4. Find the stop-cock

If you’re moving into a house that hasn’t been lived in for a while pipes could be susceptible to bursting and so before you do anything, locate the main water stop valve (stop-cock) so you can act fast should the worst happen. The same goes for the main electrical circuit board.

5. Hire a removal service

Research has found that 49% of home movers find packing the most stressful part of moving, with a further 10% stating that finding a good removals firm is the most stressful. Choosing a qualified removals firm is the best way to remove the stress of moving day and the vast majority will even aid in packing up your belongings and unpacking them at the other end.

Comparison sites such as HaMuch.com help you find the best-rated, best value option in your area. CEO of the firm, Tarquin Purdie, said: “Buying a new home can be a long, stressful, expensive experience which culminates with the task of moving itself. For many, it can be tempting to tackle this task themselves in order to save money and if you do decide to go down this route, following these few simple steps can help with a much smoother move.

“However, with the money you’ve already spent on a nice new home, that little extra budget for professional help can be the cherry on top and save you a load of time and even help avoid potential injury. In doing so, you can move into your new home with a lot less stress and start to enjoy it quicker.”