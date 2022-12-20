You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Government extends Mortgage Guarantee Scheme for one year

0
Written by:
20/12/2022
The availability of 95% mortgages reduced after September's disastrous mini-Budget, so its extension will be welcomed by mortgage lenders and first-time buyers alike
Government extends Mortgage Guarantee Scheme for one year

The Government has announced it will extend the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme by a year to the end of December 2023.

It was previously set to finish at the end of 2022.

The scheme helps people with 5% deposits on to the property ladder by giving lenders financial guarantees to provide mortgages that cover the other 95%.

Lenders reduced the availability of these low deposit products during the Covid-19 pandemic, with just eight 95% LTV products remaining in January 2021. The Mortgage Guarantee Scheme helped restore competition and consumer choice to the market.

The government said the Scheme has already helped over 24,000 households get onto the property ladder since its launch in 2021. The majority – 85% – of those helped are first-time buyers.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen MP said: “For hard-working families facing today’s challenging economic conditions, it’s right that we continue to help them secure their first home or move into their dream house.

“Extending this scheme means thousands more have the chance to benefit, and supports the market as we navigate through these difficult times.”

Charlotte Nixon, mortgage expert at Quilter, added: “The news that the government has extended its 95% mortgage scheme should help first-time buyers purchase their first home amid what is a trying time for them.

“Since the mini-budget, scores of higher loan-to-value mortgage deals have been taken off the market, leaving little choice for those who have been able to save enough for a deposit. Before September, the 95% scheme had had fairly little take-up largely because lenders had their own deals, and buyers were going directly through them. However, since the huge changes in the market prompted in part by the turmoil produced by the mini-budget, these deals have become rarer, although not completely extinct.

“The popularity of the scheme may therefore soar next year as potential buyers are pushed into the scheme due to a lack of choice elsewhere.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/