You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Halifax opens up access to new build houses

0
Written by:
29/06/2022
The lender has cut the minimum deposit it needs from 10% to 5% for those buying a brand new house
Halifax opens up access to new build houses

Halifax has changed its lending criteria to make mortgages for new build houses more accessible to more borrowers.

The lender is cutting the minimum deposit it requires for new build mortgages to just 5% (from 10%). This means borrowers can now take a mortgage of up to 95% of the property’s value on a new build house.

It’s also extended its maximum loan-to-value ratio on shared ownership mortgages to 95% and is opening up its lending to those buying houses built by smaller developers.

The lender has removed its previous requirement that those borrowing over 85% of the property’s value had to be purchasing a house constructed by an ‘approved developer’ on its panel. Now it will open up lending on 5% deposit mortgages to properties built by over 5,000 smaller developers.

Help for first-time buyers

Halifax said that ‘putting a sufficient deposit together is one of the biggest hurdles for first-time buyers’, so its new lending criteria should make it ‘significantly easier’ for those who want to buy a new house.

New build houses are also more energy efficient than existing houses, so by improving access to mortgages on them, the lender said it’s ‘making green homes more attractive and attainable for first-time buyers’.

Andrew Mason, head of strategic partnerships – housing at Halifax, said: “These changes could reduce the minimum deposit required on an average house to as little as £4,000.

“This also underlines our confidence in the new build market and our support for the UK construction industry. We have worked closely with the industry and listened to their needs to develop these changes.

“Just as importantly, supporting new build homes supports the drive to net zero by making warmer, greener homes more accessible and attainable for potentially thousands of new buyers.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.