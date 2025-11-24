Your Mortgage Awards 2025/26: winners revealed

2025 has been a year of cautious optimism. After several turbulent years of rate hikes, economic uncertainty and affordability pressures, borrowers finally started to feel a little relief as inflation eased and the Bank of England cut base rates twice.

While mortgage rates are still higher than the pre-pandemic years, competition has returned, product choice has widened, and lenders have been finding creative ways to support borrowers, from flexible affordability criteria and green lending incentives, to improved digital journeys that make applying for a mortgage simpler than ever.

First-time buyers remain at the heart of the market, but they’re also facing some of the biggest challenges: high house prices, slow wage growth, and the need for ever-larger deposits. Against this backdrop, innovation and responsible lending have never mattered more.