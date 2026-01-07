Don’t forget to protect your property this winter

Winter is the toughest time of year for UK homes. Freezing temperatures, high winds and heavy rain can quickly turn small maintenance issues into major and costly problems, from burst pipes and storm damage to damp and mould.

The good news is that many winter property risks can be minimised with a bit of forward planning. Experts including Propertymark, the Association of British

Insurers (ABI) and Which? all share the same advice: prevention is better than cure.

Below are 10 practical steps you can take now to protect your home through the colder months.

1. Keep your heating running

Frozen pipes are one of winter’s most expensive hazards. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) says homeowners made over 8,000 frozen-pipe claims in 2024, costing an average of £33,000 each. With the cold weather already here, Propertymark advises keeping your heating running at a low level to stop pipes freezing, even if you go away for a night or two. Just a short daily burst of heat or a frost-protection setting if you have a smart thermostat can prevent serious damage. ABI senior policy adviser, Louise Clark, warned: “Frozen pipes can be incredibly disruptive and expensive to repair. Prevention is far better than cure.”

2. Protect and insulate pipework

Insulating exposed pipes is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent freezing. Pipes in lofts, garages, unheated spaces and on external walls are particularly vulnerable during cold weather. Propertymark also says you should know where your stopcock is and how to turn it off, so you can shut off the water quickly in an emergency if a pipe freezes or bursts. If a pipe does freeze, the ABI advises thawing it slowly using warm towels or gentle heat. Never try to force the ice out or use tools or flames, as this could cause further damage. Move belongings away from the area in case a leak does develop.

3. Clear gutters and drains before heavy rain

Leaves and moss can quickly build up in gutters and drains during late autumn and winter, leaving gutters close to overflowing by New Year. When water can’t flow away properly, it often ends up running down exterior walls or back under roof tiles, a common cause of winter leaks and damp. Take time to clear gutters, check downpipes for blockages, and make sure any flat-roof outlets or garden drains are free of debris.

4. Check your roof and exterior for signs of damage

Winter weather can quickly expose weak spots in your roof and exterior. From the ground, look out for cracked, slipped or missing tiles, loose flashing, and signs of wear around chimney stacks or roof edges. Even a single damaged tile can allow water into the loft space. Propertymark advises dealing with problems as soon as they appear, as water ingress becomes harder to control once harsher winter weather sets in, and roofers get booked up quickly.

5. Prevent condensation, damp and mould

Cold weather increases the risk of condensation, especially in homes with limited ventilation. Propertymark’s Michaela Anaka warned that winter is when damp and mould problems are most likely to appear: “Many damp problems come from everyday living, steam, drying clothes and lack of airflow. Simple changes can prevent mould.” Use extractor fans, keep ventilation points clear, avoid drying clothes on radiators and maintain a steady level of heating.

6. Improve insulation and reduce draughts

Good insulation helps keep heat in, lowers energy bills and reduces the risk of damp. Loft insulation is the quickest and most cost-effective improvement, while draught-proofing around windows and doors and cavity wall insulation can also make a noticeable difference.

Good insulation helps keep heat in, lowers energy bills and reduces the risk of damp. Loft insulation is the quickest and most cost-effective improvement, while draught-proofing around windows and doors and cavity wall insulation can also make a noticeable difference.

Improving insulation doesn't just save you money and keep your home warmer. It can also reduce your home's carbon emissions and boost its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, which may help future buyers and, in some cases, unlock better mortgage options.

7. Trim trees and secure your garden

High winds can break tree branches, damage fences and send loose items flying across your garden. Trimming back overhanging branches, checking fence panels and posts, and securing or storing outdoor furniture can significantly reduce the risk of damage. Lightweight items such as trampolines, parasols and garden seating should be tied down or moved indoors where possible. These simple steps can prevent common winter insurance claims and help protect both your home and your neighbours’ properties.

8. Review your home insurance

Winter is a good time to check your home insurance cover. Review the sum insured, excess levels, and whether storm, flood, outbuildings and garden damage are included.

An investigation by Which?, based on Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data, found that 56% of home insurance policies don’t clearly define flooding, while 32% don’t define what counts as a storm. This can leave homeowners uncertain about whether they’re covered after severe weather. Claims often fail because damage is classed as wear and tear, the weather event doesn’t meet the policy definition, or garden features and fences aren’t included.

LV= was named Best General Insurance Provider at this year’s Your Mortgage Awards.

9. Prevent slips and trips in icy weather

Icy paths and steps cause thousands of avoidable injuries each winter. Keep entrances clear of leaves and moss, grit garden paths and walkways during cold spells and fix any loose paving stones or steps. Good outdoor lighting also helps during darker winter evenings, making it easier to spot hazards and reduce the risk of falls.

10. Avoid electrical overloads and fire risks

In winter, we often plug in extra heaters, dryers and electrical appliances. But overloaded sockets and extension leads can become a serious fire risk. Avoid ‘daisy-chaining’ extension leads, check the maximum load rating, and spread appliances across different sockets where you can. Look out for warning signs including warm plugs, flickering lights or a faint burning smell. If you notice any of these, unplug appliances immediately.

Plan ahead

Winter is tough on homes, but most problems are avoidable. Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “A few hours spent preparing your home for winter can help avoid the kind of damage we see every year once the frost sets in.”

Winter is tough on homes, but most problems are avoidable. Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: "A few hours spent preparing your home for winter can help avoid the kind of damage we see every year once the frost sets in."

Well-maintained homes are also more attractive to buyers if you decide to sell, and better maintain their value if you want to stay, opening up more competitive mortgages to you.