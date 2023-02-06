You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Leeds launches two new fixed rate mortgages

06/02/2023
The building society has introduced the new mortgages for borrowers with just a 10% deposit
Leeds Building Society has launched two new fixed rate mortgages.

The three-year and five-year products are available on mortgages up to 90% of the property’s value.

Both products offer a free standard valuation and a fees assisted legal service for in-house remortgages.

What’s new?

The three year fixed rate is priced at 4.99% and is available up to 90% of the property’s value.

It comes with a £999 completion fee, free standard valuation and fees assisted legals on remortgages.

The five-year fixed rate is priced at 4.79% and is available up to 90% of the property’s value.

This fee-free deal also comes with free standard valuation and fees assisted legals on remortgages.

Both new mortgages allow penalty-free overpayments up to 10% of the mortgage balance each year.

Jonathan Thompson, Leeds Building Society’s senior mortgage manager, said: “We know customers are looking for a sense of stability during this period of economic uncertainty and as a result we’ve introduced two new fixed term mortgages.

“Both products offer flexibility for customers with smaller deposits, being available for up to 90% loan to value.”

