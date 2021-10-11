You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Low deposit mortgage deals see dramatic rate cuts

0
Written by:
11/10/2021
Borrowers with a five or 10 per cent deposit are seeing significant reductions in the cost of mortgages
Low deposit mortgage deals see dramatic rate cuts

There have been large rate cuts across low deposit mortgages in the last month, according to Moneyfacts, driven by continued competition among providers.

The financial information provider said that the most dramatic month-on-month average rate cuts were recorded on mortgages products up to 90% and 95% of the property’s value, where the two-year fixed rates dropped to by 0.29% and 0.25% to 2.56% and 3.32% respectively.

Overall, the average two- and five-year fixed rates fell for a fourth consecutive month. The average two-year rate fell by 0.13% to 2.25% while the five-year equivalent dropped by 0.08% to 2.55%, both sitting at their lowest level since September 2020.

More choice for borrowers

October was the 12th month in a row that product numbers increased and there are now more than double the number of deals than were available a year ago, at 4,939.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Those with the smallest levels of deposit or equity will be pleased to note the most significant reductions are towards the top of the LTV tiers, and are even more dramatic than last month at both 90% and 95% LTV.

“In particular, the average rates within the two-year fixed market for both these LTV brackets have fallen substantially month on-month (by 0.29% and 0.25%, to 2.56% and 3.32% respectively), both now the lowest at which they have been recorded during 2021.

“Should base rate increase, those borrowers who are on a variable rate mortgage such as their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) would be at risk of seeing their monthly repayments rise, therefore the benefit of fixing to a new deal and securing a stable rate and payment are clear for many, particularly as there is no guarantee that average rates will continue their downwards trajectory.

“Those considering a new mortgage may wish to secure the knowledge and advice of a qualified adviser, who can help with assessing their priorities and calculating the best route forwards for their circumstances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +