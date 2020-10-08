You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Mortgage rates rise to five-year high for those with smallest deposits

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
08/10/2020
Borrowers needing 90% of the property's value could pay thousands of pounds more for a homeloan
Mortgage rates rise to five-year high for those with smallest deposits

Borrowers looking for a low deposit mortgage deal will be forced to pay the highest average two-year fixed rate in five years, increasing their mortgage costs by thousands of pounds as rates have soared since April.

Analysis from the Bank of England showed the average 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed rate in September was 3.32 per cent.

The last time a 90 per cent rate reached a higher point was June 2015 when borrowers were being asked to pay 3.34 per cent, during a period when rates had been gradually falling from 4.5 per cent a year earlier and from between five and six per cent in 2013 and 2012.

In more recent months, borrowers with a ten per cent deposit have been used to much lower rates.

Before lenders began to heavily withdraw and reprice deals, the average 90 per cent two-year fixed rate in April was 1.89 per cent, the lowest point since the bank began the data series in 2012.

For a family taking out a mortgage of £250,000 over 25 years at 1.89 per cent they would pay £1,046 a month.

However, the same loan amount would now cost £1,228 a month, an increase of £4,368 over two years with no mortgage fee included.

In the 85 per cent LTV bracket, the average rate in September was 2.54 per cent. The last time rates were at higher point for borrowers with a 15 per cent deposit was March 2015 when the average two-year fixed rate was 2.59 per cent.

In April, however, households could secure a rate of 1.64 per cent. For those taking out a mortgage of £250,000 over 25 years on a rate of 1.64 per cent they would pay £1,016 a month.

The same loan amount now would cost borrowers on average an extra £111 a month, taking their total monthly mortgage outgoings to £1,127.

Over the two years, discounting mortgage fees, borrowers will pay an additional £2,664.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Stamp Duty
Stamp Duty holiday means 85% of buyers pay no tax on their purchase

In some parts of the UK, virtually all sales have been exempt from the property tax since the Stamp Duty...

Close