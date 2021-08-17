You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Nationwide reduces rates for those with smaller deposits

0
Written by:
17/08/2021
The building society has cut the cost of its mortgages for those borrowing between 80% and 95% of the property's value
Nationwide reduces rates for those with smaller deposits

Nationwide has cut its mortgage rates by up to 0.20 percentage points for first-time buyers and home movers with modest deposits of between 5% and 20% of the property’s value.

The new rates include:

  • A two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV at 2.24%, with a £999 fee
  • A two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV at 3.39%, with no product fee
  • A five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV at 3.39%, with a £999 fee.

Nationwide’s first-time buyer mortgages also come with £500 cashback, while those looking to remortgage to the Society can choose between £500 cashback or free standard legal fees.

Shared equity mortgages

The lender is also introducing new rates for home movers and first-time buyers looking to purchase through shared equity.

The society is reducing rates by up to 0.34% on selected two and five-year fixed rates between 60% and 80% LTV. Rates start from 1.20% for two-year fixed mortgages and 1.30% for the five-year fixed products.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “Nationwide remains as committed as ever to helping people move into their first home or onto their next. We are making these rate cuts to ensure we continue to be one of the most competitive lenders around at a time when demand remains high.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Five financial choices that could dent your mortgage chances

Lenders are looking more closely than ever before at what you spend as well as how you manage your borrowing

Close
+ +