Buying together: what you need to know about joint mortgages

One third of Brits regret moving in with a partner, according to a major homebuilder.

Homes are expensive so it’s not surprising that many of us buy our first property with a partner.

Taking out a joint mortgage can be exciting but it’s also a daunting prospect, and a significant step in any relationship.

Barratt Homes partnered with mortgage and relationship experts to answer common questions about moving in with a partner, gathered from 3,000 Reddit comments, and surveyed 500 homeowners on when they felt ready and why.

They found that the average couple dates for at least one year before moving in together. The top reason for moving in together is spending more time with a partner (37%), followed by starting a family (23%).

However, almost one in three Brits (27%) say they have regretted moving in with a partner.

Terry Higgins, MD at The New Homes Group, said: “Before committing to a joint mortgage, it’s essential for both parties to align on financial stability, credit scores, long-term goals, and legal responsibilities.

“Open communication, trust, and clear agreements help ensure both are emotionally and financially prepared for the shared commitment and any challenges that may arise.”

Relationship expert Jessica Alderson, co-founder of the dating app So Syncd, added: “Trust, communication, and long-term compatibility are essential when taking this step. A joint mortgage should feel like a natural progression in your relationship—not a way to fix underlying issues. If there’s instability in the relationship, it’s often wise to wait.”

Questions and key considerations

If you are thinking about buying a home with a partner using a joint mortgage, yourselves: