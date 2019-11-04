Want to make your house a home? Be sure to budget £5K

Five top tips to make your property feel more personal

One in four new homeowners take more than six months to feel at home in their new pad, according to Sainsbury’s Bank Home Insurance.

The provider found that a third (29%) spend £5,000 or more on their properties in their first year of owning a new home.

But, despite the significant investments being made, under half (47%) of new homeowners update their home insurance policy if they purchase a big ticket item for their new property.

Karen Hogg, head of home insurance at Sainsbury’s Bank, said: “Turning a property it into a home is rewarding but it can be expensive. Our research found that the vast majority (94%) of homeowners have both building and contents insurance but around half of them are not re-visiting their cover if they add items and improvements.”

The financial firm has published five tips for making a house into a home:

Be inspired: Start creating Pinterest boards and follow bloggers to gather ideas on how to decorate your new home on a budget.

Quick wins: If you’re exhausted after moving, think about the quick wins that will have an immediate impact on how homely your property feels, such as putting up lampshades and adding throws to a sofa.

Add some greenery: Grow some plants or herbs in your kitchen to boost the vibrancy of your new home.

Say hello to your neighbours: Feeling part of the community from the get-go will provide you with more positive associations with home.

Consider costs: Make sure you’re covered with both buildings and contents insurance when moving into a new property.