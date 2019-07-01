The hidden costs of moving that add up to £2k

You may know about the biggest costs associated with buying or renting a home, but have you budgeted for everything?

Brits need to budget an extra £2,000 when it comes to buying or renting a new house, according to Admiral Home Insurance.

If not, they could be caught out by some unexpected costs.

Most buyers and renters know about the big costs of moving – such as deposits, legal fees and stamp duty, but there are more expenses to factor into your move.

And over a third of people who have been through it admit they should have done more research into the costs of moving.

Admiral has listed below the average costs of some of the most overlooked hidden expenses:

Home Removal service £353

Storage space £532

Professional cleaning £147

Painting and decorating £873

Post redirection £34

TOTAL COST £1,939

Cheapest place to move home

Aside from deposits and legal paperwork, people moving in Birmingham face the lowest costs for actually moving home followed by Newcastle and then Plymouth.

Brighton is the most expensive city for house movers outside of London, followed by Southampton and then Oxford, said Admiral.

Over a third of Brits say they weren’t fully prepared for the cost of moving house and admit they could have done more research to help inform their budgets.

Noel Summerfield, head of household insurance at Admiral, said: “Regardless of whether you’re buying or renting a house, there are lots of different costs you need to factor in, so it’s important to do your research beforehand to make sure you budget enough to cover everything you need.

“It’s very easy for insurance to slip off the list of things to think about, but this could leave your belongings and your home at risk when moving. It’s vital to have your contents insurance sorted out before the day of the move because accidents can happen and the last thing you want is for your belongings to be broken or damaged during an already stressful time.

“When it comes to home insurance for your new address it’s always best to get it sorted out as early as possible, so you’re covered from the get-go. If you’re buying your new home, make sure you have buildings cover in place when you exchange contracts. Your insurer may be able to transfer your existing policy to a new home, but there may be differences depending on the situation so it’s important to do your research.”