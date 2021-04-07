 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

TSB launches 95 per cent mortgage deals

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
07/04/2021
Borrowers with a deposit of 5% have seen their choice of mortgages boosted in recent weeks
TSB launches 95 per cent mortgage deals

TSB has launched back into 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) but is excluding self-employed and contractor borrowers from its range.

Rates start from 4.04 per cent and deals come with £500 cashback.

TSB is offering the deals outside of the government’s 95 per cent mortgage guarantee scheme.

Borrowers can choose from a five-year fixed rate which has a choice of three and five-year early repayment charges which are open to both first-time buyers and house purchases. A zero fee and £995 fee option are available. Rates for the five-year fix with three-year early repayment charges start from 4.24 per cent.

A stepped down first-time buyer deal, with zero fee, has annually reducing rates until 31 August 2026. In year one the rate is 4.44 per cent and in the final year the interest rate is 4.09 per cent.

A ten-year fixed rate is on offer between 85 per cent and 95 per cent LTV, with a five-year early repayment charge. The deal is priced at 4.45 per cent and has no product fee.

Lending above 85 per cent LTV can only be secured on houses and bungalows.

Borrowers who earn £40,000 or less will be subject to an income multiple of 4.25 times earnings while those earning more than £40,000 will be offered a mortgage of up to 4.49 times their income.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Don’t make this home insurance mistake!

One in three admit they took out home cover through their mortgage lender rather than shopping around

Close
+ +