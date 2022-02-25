First Time Buyers
Two new 95% mortgages launched by The Nottingham
The Nottingham has launched two new 95% mortgages.
The pair are aimed at supporting first-time buyers onto the property ladder and require a minimum 5% deposit.
The building society has introduced a fee-free and lower rate option to allow first-time buyers to find the combination that best meets their needs.
The products include:
- A two-year fixed rate at 2.39% up to 95% loan to value, with a fee of £999.
- A fee-free two-year fixed rate at 2.78% upto 95% loan to value, with £500 cashback.
The lender’s head of mortgage product, Christie Cook, said: “It’s important to us to do what we can to help first-time buyers achieve their dreams – something that’s been in The Nottingham’s ethos for over 170 years.
“We’re delighted to be announcing these competitively priced 95% LTV products. As a mutual building society that prides itself on helping people onto, and along, the property ladder we aim to keep evolving our products and services – including our focus on our offerings for first-time buyers and those with smaller deposits.”