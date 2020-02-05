You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Which areas are most popular with first-time buyers?

0
Written by:
05/02/2020
We reveal the top 10 property hotspots for those looking to get onto the housing ladder
Which areas are most popular with first-time buyers?

The most popular part of Britain for those buying their first home is…

…Barking and Dagenham in London, according to Zoopla.

The property portal analysed demand over the past three months and ranked locations with the highest percentage of demand from first-time buyers.

The Borough of Barking and Dagenham topped the charts, where the most in-demand property for first-time buyers is a three-bed terraced house valued at £300,000, those looking to buy their first home would need a deposit of £45,000 and an income of £56,667 to buy.

In second place is the Borough of Tower Hamlets, where first-time buyers need to earn £80,278 and have a deposit of £63,750 for a home valued at £425,000.

In third place, and also in London, is the Borough of Newham where first-time buyers are after two-bed flats priced at £340,000, which would set them back £51,000 for a 15% deposit.

The rest of the country

Outside of London, Leicester is the most popular location for first-time buyers in the East Midlands, where the average home value enquired about is £175,000, and a £26,250 deposit is required.

Bristol tops the list in the South West. North of the border in Scotland, Midlothian (£145,000 with a £26,250 deposit) is the most popular destination for those buying their first home.

Zoopla said that the most popular first-time areas all share one common characteristic – they’re within reach of the UK’s biggest cities but still relatively affordable. For example, instead of purchasing in the centre of Manchester, first-time buyers are looking at Oldham, whilst those who want to live and work in Birmingham are looking at Wolverhampton.

The top 10 first-time buyer hotspots

  Area Average Price of property FTBs enquire about Most popular property type Deposit required (15%) Income required
1 Barking and Dagenham £300,000 3 bed Terraced £45,000 £56,667
2 Tower Hamlets £425,000 2 bed Flat £63,750 £80,278
3 Newham £340,000 2 bed Flat £51,000 £64,222
4 Reading £240,000 2 bed Flat £36,000 £45,333
5 City of Wolverhampton District £145,000 3 bed Semi £21,750 £27,389
6 Thurrock £260,000 3 bed Terraced £39,000 £49,111
7 Greenwich £340,000 2 bed Flat £51,000 £64,222
8 Luton £215,000 3 bed Semi £32,250 £40,611
9 Southwark £435,000 2 bed Flat £65,250 £82,167
10 Crawley £255,000 3 bed Terraced £38,250 £48,167

 

Richard Donnell, research director at Zoopla, said: “Our analysis shows that first time buyers are seeking out the most affordable areas which deliver the best value for money in terms of accessibility and property type and size.

“In the highest priced markets, first time buyers are seeking 2 bed homes but across large parts of the country first time buyers are seeking out 3 bed homes.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The UK’s £1m property hotspots revealed

In some areas, over half of all properties sold go for over £1m, but where are these super-posh places to...

Close