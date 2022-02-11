You are here: Home - Government Help - News -

Funding boost announced to support rough sleepers

11/02/2022
The funding boost is part of the government's drive to end rough sleeping by the end of this Parliament
Rough sleepers across the country will be supported off the streets and into long-term homes with a £174 million funding boost, said the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The funding forms part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme. The government said it will create over 2,900 move-on homes between 2021 and 2024 as part of the £433 million programme.

All housing provided includes refurbished flats from unlettable homes in disrepair and new build properties, converted hotels and schools.

Support workers

The accommodation will be provided with specially-trained support workers, often from homelessness charities, such as St Mungo’s. They will offer treatment for mental health issues and substance misuse to help long-term rough sleepers and newly homeless people remain in their tenancies and into employment or training.

Councils across England are invited to bid for funding for the remainder of the programme as part of a total investment of £433 million in safe, long-term, stable and supported housing for rough sleepers.

Eddie Hughes, minister for housing and rough sleeping, said: “One person sleeping rough on our streets is one too many, and more is needed to help people who find themselves in this terrible situation.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce this funding for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, which is supporting people to access housing and, crucially, specialist support to rebuild their lives and become independent again.

“This government does not just want to make a dent in the number of rough sleepers – we want to end rough sleeping for good, and through innovative programmes like this we’re on track to ensure no one is forced to spend a night on the streets.”

The government said it is working closely with leading housing associations and local authorities to fast-track thousands of homes and bring rough sleepers off the streets for good.

This latest funding boost is part of the drive to end rough sleeping by the end of this Parliament – backed by over £2 billion for rough sleeping and homelessness services over the next 3 years, with 6,000 homes pledged for rough sleepers by the end of this Parliament.

The government said it is already making progress to meet its target of ending rough sleeping – the annual rough sleeping snapshot in 2020 saw a 37% reduction from the year before, driven by the success of the Everyone In initiative. Rough sleeping levels have fallen 43% since 2017.

