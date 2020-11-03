You are here: Home - Government Help - News -

No Help to Buy extension coming, says housing minister

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
03/11/2020
The popular homeownership scheme will be restricted to first-time buyers from next April, and regional price caps introduced
No Help to Buy extension coming, says housing minister

Housing minister Christopher Pincher has pledged there will be no extension for the Help to Buy scheme in England at the end of March.

From 1 April a more restricted version of the Help to Buy scheme will come into place until March 2023, with regional limits on the value of properties and sales only to first-time buyers.

The government has already extended two key deadlines for builders by two months for the existing scheme in acknowledgement of the impact of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

And buyers who had a reservation in place before 30 June and have been significantly affected can request Homes England to assess their situation and look to provide an extension where necessary up to 31 May 2021 to legally complete.

Fears have also been raised that completions will be held up by the high demand in the mortgage market coupled with the stamp duty holiday which ends on the same day, and Homes England has already had to apologise after it stepped in to clear delays from one backlog.

But despite pressure from the industry to extend the overall cut-off point for sales to be completed, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government appears unmoved.

No plans to extend

Responding to a written question, Pincher agreed there had been disruption but said changes had already been made to accommodate this and no further deadlines would be moved.

“The government recognises that there have been delays caused by Covid-19. That is why on 31 July a two-month extension was announced to the building completion deadline from 31 December 2020 to 28 February 2021,” he said.

“The legal completion deadline for the purchase remains 31 March 2021.

“The government also announced an extra measure to protect existing customers who have experienced severe delays as a result of coronavirus.”

Pincher continued: “We believe these measures provide sufficient time for developers to build out homes delayed by Covid-19 and protect customers whose purchases have been significantly delayed. There are no plans to extend the current scheme further.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Don’t make this simple mistake that could invalidate your home cover

Homeowners are being warned that they might not be covered if they forget to tell their insurer they’ve moved home

Close