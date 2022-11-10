You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Almost one in seven have never switched their home insurance

0
Written by:
10/11/2022
Shopping around could get you a cheaper deal on home insurance as well as a policy that better suits your needs
Almost one in seven have never switched their home insurance

New research has found that 14% of Brits have never switched their home insurance, said Go.Compare.

The comparison site also revealed that just 12% renew their building and contents policy every year.

The same research, which surveyed over 2000 people, found that, of those who have home insurance, a further 11% have not switched for more than five years.

However, there some ‘savvy switchers’ out there, with 33% saying that they have switched in the last year.

Why don’t they switch?

When asked why they hadn’t switched, nearly a third (27%) said that their insurer was the cheapest last year so they believed they would be good value again this year. A fifth (20%) said that they wanted to be loyal to their current provider.

When it came to shopping around for a policy, 23% went for the cheapest home insurance product, but 45% say they like to look more closely at their cover levels so they know what they are buying.

Ceri McMillan, home insurance spokesperson for Go.Compare, said: “Home insurance has traditionally been a product that people are less inclined to switch – which is understandable given that it’s there to protect your home and all the belongings within it.

“But it is absolutely worth spending some time when your renewal comes through comparing prices and the levels of cover available. It means that you could get a better deal, and potentially a better insurance policy that does what you need it to do. What worked for your circumstances last year, may not work now.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/