You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Cost of home insurance falls as result of pandemic

0
Written by:
02/12/2020
With more people working from home and staying in, the number of burglaries has fallen
Cost of home insurance falls as result of pandemic

Home insurance premiums have reduced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Consumer Intelligence.

The data insight expert said that home cover premiums have dipped 0.9% since April, with a typical building and contents policy now costing £150.

Londoners pay the most for their home insurance at £198, over 30% more than the UK average.

The South East (£161) is the only other region where homeowners spend more than £150 for an annual policy.

The cheapest area for home insurance remains the South West (£133), although homeowners in the North East (£136) and East Midlands (£138) also benefit from low cost policies.

Older Victorian era properties witnessed the biggest increases to their home insurance premiums over the last 12 months. Properties built between 1850 and 1895 saw prices jump 3.4%. These homes are also the most expensive of all our property groups to insure, at £192 for an annual policy.

At the opposite end of the scale, properties built this millennium attract the cheapest annual policies at £139, despite a slight rise of 0.8% over the last 12 months.

John Blevins, pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence, said: “Break-ins are generally less frequent when people are at home more. The most recent Office for National Statistics figures show that domestic burglaries fell by 72% in the first national lockdown.

“With more people than ever staying at home, claims have reduced. This is reflected in reduced premiums.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Annual house price growth hits five-year high

House price growth has been strong during the pandemic, driven by the Stamp Duty holiday and underpinned by government support

Close