You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Eight top tips to avoid house fires

0
Written by:
26/06/2020
There's been a sharp rise in house fires since lockdown measures were introduced in March
Eight top tips to avoid house fires

Lloyds Bank Home Insurance has seen a 91 per cent increase in fire claims between March and May alone.

This marks a 10 per cent rise in claims between spring 2020 and spring 2019, and the bank is now urging homeowners to take extra care at home to prevent fires.

Tim Downes, senior claims manager, said: “With the nation spending more time at home, there’s an increased risk of accidents, including house fires.

“Many of us already know it’s important to take care around things like barbecues and candles, but homeowners also need to take care around the less obvious things – phones left charging in warm rooms, mirrors next to sunny windows and even appliances like air conditioners and tumble dryers can all be unexpected sources of fires.

“The positive side of more of us being at home means that should a fire occur, it’s more likely to be put out quickly.”

To help homeowners stay safe at home in the hot weather, Lloyds Bank Home Insurance has published handy hints and advice to protect your property.

Top tips to prevent house fires

Be careful when cooking outside: There’s nothing better than a barbeque on a sunny day, but cooking outside can increase the risk of fires. Make sure there are no overhanging branches or nearby fences before you start your barbeque and that it’s placed securely on a flat surface.

Take care with outdoor flames: Fire pits and outdoor candles can create an inviting ambience when spending time outside but can also be a fire risk. Make sure fire pits are set up on stable surfaces and avoid using during windy conditions. Safety screens should be used when using fire pits and outdoor candles properly extinguished once you go back indoors.

Store barbeques away carefully: Embers can remain hot hours after use if not properly extinguished and lead to a potential fire so keep a close eye on barbeques for a few hours after you have finished cooking. Make sure barbeques are properly extinguished before storing away.

Do not charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices near soft furnishings: Devices and switches may overheat in the warmer months, especially if being charged under pillows or cushions, so take care when charging phones.

Beware of mirrors: Sunlight shining onto mirrors or glass ornaments on sunny days can be reflected onto soft furnishings increasing the risk of a fire. Keep mirrors and glass ornaments away from windows and windowsills.

Take care of tumble dryers: Remove lint from the tumble dryer after every load of clothes that you dry and do not cover any vent or openings on the machine. It’s also important to regularly clean the machine and don’t use them while you are sleeping or away from your home.

Have your air conditioner inspected: Dirty coils, clogged filters, and worn wiring can all lead to fires as dust builds up in air conditioning systems. Regular maintenance of cooling systems can help prevent fires. When you are out of the house, keep air conditioners switched off.

Insurance details: Make sure you have the details of your insurer to hand should the worst happen.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
More than 50,000 interest-only mortgages mature this year

The once-popular type of mortgage has fallen out of favour with new homebuyers, but over one million borrowers still have...

Close