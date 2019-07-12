You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

How to protect your property from fire risks

0
Written by:
12/07/2019
There are more fires over the summer months than in the winter, so make sure you follow these fire safety tips for your home
How to protect your property from fire risks

As the temperatures increase, so does the number of house fires, according to Lloyds Bank Home Insurance.

The firm said it received 26% more fire claims in the summer months compared to the winter last year, as sunshine, high temperatures and dry ground can increase the risk of fires.

Tim Downes, senior claims manager at Lloyds Bank Home Insurance, said: “Warm weather brings the opportunity to relax, unwind and spend more time outside. However, the mercury rising also brings greater risk of fires. Even simple things like charging phones in warm rooms or leaving mirrors next to sunny windows could lead to a potential fire.

“Following a few of our top tips should hopefully help homeowners stay safe at home while the sun shines.”

Top tips to protect against fires

Be careful when cooking outside: There’s nothing better than a barbeque on a sunny day, but cooking outside can increase the risk of fires. Make sure there are no overhanging branches or nearby fences before you start your barbeque and that it’s placed securely on a flat surface.

Take care with outdoor flames: Fire pits and outdoor candles can create an inviting ambience when spending time outside but can also be a fire risk. Make sure fire pits are set up on stable surfaces and avoid using during windy conditions. Safety screens should be used when using fire pits and outdoor candles properly extinguished once you go back indoors.

Store barbeques away carefully: Embers can remain hot hours after use if not properly extinguished and lead to a potential fire so keep a close eye on barbeques for a few hours after you have finished cooking. Make sure barbeques are properly extinguished before storing away.

Have your air conditioner inspected: Dirty coils, clogged filters, and worn wiring can all lead to fires as dust builds up in air conditioning systems. Regular maintenance of cooling systems can help prevent fires. When you are out of the house, keep air conditioners switched off.

Do not charge electronic devices near soft furnishings: Devices and switches may overheat in the warmer months, especially if being charged under pillows or cushions, so take care when charging phones.

Beware of mirrors: Sunlight shining onto mirrors or glass ornaments on sunny days can be reflected onto soft furnishings increasing the risk of a fire. Keep mirrors and glass ornaments away from windows and windowsills.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
modern apartment building
What can you rent for £1K a month?

From studio flats in London to four-bedroom houses in Newcastle, how far will your rental budget take you?

Close