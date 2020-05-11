You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Labradors ‘Mick and Mack’ trained to sniff out Japanese Knotweed

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
11/05/2020
The dogs can detect the troublesome weed even if the seller has tried to cut it back or cover it
Labradors ‘Mick and Mack’ trained to sniff out Japanese Knotweed

Homebuyers concerned that Japanese Knotweed may be lurking in the grounds of a property they want to buy can call in the help of specially trained dogs to sniff out the destructive plant.

The two one-year old Fox Red Labrador Retrievers, Mick and Mack (pictured) have been trained to cover a garden or development site in minutes and if knotweed is detected they freeze on the spot.

Japanese knotweed removal firm Environet UK partnered with dog training experts RFA security, who train dogs to sniff out drugs and bombs, to teach Mick and Mack to hunt down the weed.

The plant can cause damage to buildings and foundations and if found, can cause a property to a plummet in value and deter some banks from offering mortgages.

The dogs can detect the plant even if it is below the ground which Environet’s founder and managing director Nic Seal said is essential because some sellers try and hide knotweed by concealing it with paving slabs.

“Japanese knotweed is a growing problem for homeowners in the UK and misrepresentation cases are on the rise, where sellers have answered dishonestly about whether their property is affected or deliberately concealed the plant,” said Seal. “It’s not uncommon for knotweed to be cut back prior to a survey and I’ve even seen cases where the seller has placed a membrane horizontally in the ground over a knotweed infestation and laid a lawn or pathway over the top.”

Japanese knotweed was introduced to the UK from Japan in the 1840s and now lives in parks and gardens, along waterways and railways. It can grow at a rate of 10cm per day to reach up to three metres in height by late summer.

Sellers are required by law to declare if their property is affected by Japanese knotweed on the Law Society’s TA6 form, completed as a standard part of the conveyancing process.

But if they are uncertain they can declare that presence of the weed is not known which puts the responsibility of finding the plant on the buyer.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Average mortgage rates fall to historic lows

Product choice is more limited, but those who can get a mortgage will find some hugely competitive deals on offer

Close