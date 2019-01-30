You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Most wanted: A garden annexe is the latest way to create extra living space

30/01/2019
They can increase your living space, and the value of your property. What's not to like about garden annexes?
There are an estimated 10,000 applications made to councils across the UK each year to create garden annexes, according to Churchill Home Insurance, equating to one every 53 minutes.

Of these applications, for both new and converted garden annexes, 82% are successful.

There were 7,000 applications for new garden annexes, with 5,700 of these applications successful (81 per cent). And estimated 2,800 applications recorded by local councils for converted garden annexes, of which 2,400 (84 per cent) were successful.

In the last financial year, Torbay council received 466 applications for new garden annexes, the most of any council that responded to a freedom of information request by Churchill.

Desirable feature

Estate agents claim that three and four bed homes with a garden annexe can command asking prices 27 per cent higher than the area’s average.

Craig Rixon, head of Churchill Home Insurance, said: “Developing your own, new or converted garden annexe can be a very exciting process and is becoming ever more popular as people get increasingly savvy about home renovations. Whether you’re building an annexe for an older relative or just for the additional space, it is often a cheaper and easier alternative than moving to a larger property.”

“It is important that you inform your insurer of any home renovations you plan to make so that your home and its contents are adequately insured during the course of the renovation and upon completion.”

