You are here: Home - Remortgage - News

News

Introduction

0
Sep 20, 2018

Save £25,000 over 10 years by fixing your mortgage rate

Ditch your SVR for a 10-year fix and you could be quids in
0
Sep 17, 2018

The home improvements that could decrease your property’s value

Don't rush into these DIY projects without doing your sums first
0
Sep 17, 2018

The UK’s top 10 DIY projects revealed

But don't start until you've checked you are covered for accidental damage
0
Sep 13, 2018

Borrowers pay £2,500 extra a year for sitting on SVRs

Don't pay too much for your mortgage when you could switch and save

More articles

Next
0
Sep 12, 2018

New figures show remortgaging boomed over the Summer

0
Sep 03, 2018

Mortgage rates go up this month

0
Aug 20, 2018

Lloyd’s Bank launches cashback mortgages up to £1,000

0
Aug 14, 2018

Remortgage boost in June as the number of homebuyers fell

0
Aug 09, 2018

New five-year fixed rates from Leeds Building Society and Tesco Bank

0
Jul 30, 2018

Should you fix your mortgage rate for 10 years?

0
Jul 24, 2018

Fewer than one in 10 expect interest rates to rise in August

0
Jul 24, 2018

10% drop in home moves by homeowners since Brexit vote

0
Jul 13, 2018

Would you spend longer choosing a holiday than a mortgage?

0
Jul 09, 2018

Halifax launches 10-year fixed rate mortgages

0
Jun 14, 2018

Huge boost in remortgaging as borrowers switch and save

0
Jun 12, 2018

The cost of tracker mortgages falls again

0
Jun 06, 2018

Remortgagors turn to five-year deals

0
Jun 06, 2018

Rise in number of lenders offering interest-only mortgages

0
May 29, 2018

Aldermore launches remortgage deals up to 90% of the property’s value

0
May 18, 2018

Home movers underestimate renovation cost by £7.5K

0
May 16, 2018

Double-digit drop in remortgagors and buy-to-let buyers in March

0
May 15, 2018

Want to save £439 a year? Switch your mortgage

0
May 14, 2018

Remortgage delay costs UK homeowners £53m

0
Apr 03, 2018

10 top tips to add value to your home

Next

Related Articles/Most Recent

Interest rates now unlikely to rise in May
Apr 27, 2018
Remortgaging rockets as borrowers lock into new deals before rates rise
Mar 14, 2018
Homeowners: Should you move or improve?
Mar 12, 2018
Number of London remortgagors hits eight-year high
Feb 21, 2018
Rate rise fear prompts a rush to remortgage
Feb 15, 2018
Mortgage rates slashed as lenders fight for borrowers
Jan 25, 2018
Number of homemovers reaches highest level in a decade
Jan 17, 2018
November rate rise did not deter borrowers, as lending increased
Jan 16, 2018
Mortgage lending increased amid Bank of England interest rate rise
Jan 04, 2018

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.