You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Nearly half of borrowers worried about missing monthly repayments

0
Written by:
25/11/2022
A mortgage protection policy could cover your monthly repayments if you were ill or had an accident that left you unable to work
Nearly half of borrowers worried about missing monthly repayments

Almost one in two (48%) borrowers are seriously concerned about missing mortgage repayments due to the cost-of-living crisis, said MetLife UK.

This has risen from 37% a year ago.

The insurance provider said that the rising cost of living ‘continues to be felt keenly throughout the country’. It found that homeowners are looking for ways to better balance their budgets.

MetLife surveyed homeowners, together with people in the process of taking out a mortgage, to understand their financial situations, and what they would do if something unexpected happened.

It found that 42% have no savings to fall back on if they found themselves unable to pay their mortgage, up from 40% in 2021.

And a worrying 71% would be unable to cover their mortgage repayments for more than two months, leaving nearly three-quarters of people exposed if they weren’t earning their usual income.

Lack of protection knowledge

The survey revealed that only one in 10 people are aware that there are protection policies available specifically for their mortgage repayments.

MetLife’s MortgageSafe policy makes monthly repayments from the first day an individual is unable to work. There’s a short four-week waiting period, no underwriting on accident-only policies, and accident and illness policies are available for 12- or 24-months. It can cover 110% of the monthly repayment value, up to a maximum of £1,500.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife UK, said: “For those with a mortgage, many are starting to see their monthly repayments rise in line with rising interest rates. With the uncertainty around how high interest rates will go and the ongoing pressures on the cost of living, the worry of meeting payments can be daunting.

“Yet just one in 10 are aware that for a relatively small monthly fee, they can ensure they have protection in place to cover their mortgage repayments – often the largest monthly outgoing for many.

“At a time when households are looking even more closely at their finances to ensure they keep up with household bills and payments, accessing the right mortgage protection policy is a simple and cost-effective way to safeguard finances should a homeowner have an accident or were to become ill, and they weren’t earning their usual salary as a result. Providing that peace of mind is more important than ever.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/