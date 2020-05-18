Don’t make this home moving mistake

The government has advised that home movers pack their own belongings, but be aware this may invalidate your contents insurance

Most home insurance policies only cover the loss of, or damage to, possessions during a home move if they are packed and transported by professionals.

But, in its guidance on house moves during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government is recommending that households should try to do as much of the packing themselves as possible.

As a result, GoCompare Home Insurance is warning DIY home movers to check their insurance first to make sure they are covered.

The price comparison website said that if you pack and move your belongings yourself, you might find your home insurance won’t pay out for any damage or losses incurred.

Check the small print

GoCompare analysed over 400 home contents insurance policies and found, despite the fact that most (78%) provide cover for belongings during house removals as standard, cover typically only applies if the home move is undertaken by a professional removal company.

In addition, delicate or breakable items such as glassware and china are usually only insured if they have been professionally packed.

Lee Griffin, founder and CEO of GoCompare, said: “The government has amended the coronavirus regulations to help get the housing market in England going again.

“The coronavirus can survive on surfaces for some time, so Government guidance recommends that people clean and pack-up their belongings themselves.

While most home contents policies cover home moves, a common requirement is for items to be professionally packed. If you’re due to move, we recommend that you contact your home insurer well in advance of the moving date, to let them know of your plans.

“Your insurer will be able to advise you on what cover, if any, is provided for your belongings while they are in transit and highlight any limits or restrictions which may apply.”