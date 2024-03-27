London’s burglary hotspots revealed

Westminster tops the list of the capital's burglary hotspots, according to a recent study.

A staggering 3,374 burglaries were reported last year in Westminster, said home security expert SECOM Plc.

This translates to a burglary rate of 16.52 per 1,000 residents, way above the citywide average of 4.03.

Following closely behind is Kensington and Chelsea, with 1,635 reported burglaries among its population of 143,400, resulting in a burglary rate of 11.4 per 1,000 residents.

Camden is third in the hotspot list, recording 2,350 burglaries, with a burglary rate of 11.19 per 1,000 residents.

Hackney and Islington also face elevated burglary risks, with rates of 10.3 and 9.46 per 1,000 residents.

Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Hammersmith and Fulham, Enfield, and Lewisham complete the list of boroughs with high burglary rates, according to the study.

Need for awareness

The findings highlight the need for heightened awareness and security measures from residents.

Alan Blake, spokesperson for SECOM Plc, said: “To bolster home security, individuals should double-check locks on doors and windows before leaving and utilise timers for indoor lights. It’s also wise to inform trusted neighbours of absences for added vigilance.

“Additionally, securing valuables out of sight and ensuring car security is crucial. Investing in home security systems, regularly testing alarms, and positioning surveillance cameras strategically are effective preventive measures.”

During 2023, the Metropolitan Police investigated a total of 61,319 burglaries. Among these cases, 51,229 burglary investigations were completed without any suspects being identified.