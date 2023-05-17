You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Renters – don’t make this home insurance mistake!

0
Written by:
17/05/2023
Even if you are renting a property, it's still important to protect your belongings
Renters – don’t make this home insurance mistake!

Half of renters don’t have contents insurance, leaving their possessions unprotected, said Go.Compare.

In comparison, the majority (93%) of homeowners do have protection for their possessions.

Uninsured renters pointed to cost as the number one reason for not taking out a policy. FOur in 10 (39%) said that contents insurance was simply too expensive for them. More than a third (36%) stated that they didn’t purchase cover because they felt they wouldn’t need it.

While price was the primary factor for renters, many uninsured homeowners share the same view. Over a quarter (29%) told the insurance comparison site that contents cover is too costly, and a third decided against protecting their possessions as they didn’t think it was necessary.

Ceri McMillan, home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “While you hope you’ll never need to claim on an insurance policy, protecting your house and possessions from unexpected events such as fire, flood or theft is very important, as it ensures you’re not left out of pocket should any of these events occur.

“Although a lot of residents think home insurance is too expensive, there are ways to make it more affordable. Renters only need to worry about protecting their belongings, so they can purchase a contents-only policy. Our latest data shows that the average price for this is £74 per year, but it may be lower depending on your exact details.

Failure to remember

Homeowners are also more likely to forget about contents insurance altogether, with 8% of uninsured homeowners say they simply forgot to take out a policy, compared with just 5% of renters without cover.

Some also admitted to not protecting their property as well as their possessions. Of those who decided against buildings insurance, 13% said they didn’t think they’d need it, 8% said it was too expensive, and 6% simply forgot to purchase cover.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.