You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

The cost of Storm Ciara: £20m in claims with one insurer alone

0
Written by:
21/02/2020
Plus, there's already been 1,000 claims made to NFU Mutual for damage from Storm Dennis
The cost of Storm Ciara: £20m in claims with one insurer alone

Costs for Storm Ciara could be in the region of £20m, from just one insurer – NFU Mutual. That’s almost double the cost of Storm Doris in 2017 which cost £11.5m. The business said it has already recieved over 2,800 claims from Storm Ciara.

Nine out of 10 are personal home insurance claims for significant storm damage, including fallen trees damaging property, damage to roofs and tiles, water ingress and chimneys being blown over.

There have also been 170 claims for vehicles and just over 150 claims for flood-related damage.

Storm Dennis damage still being assessed

In addition, NFU Mututal said it has already received more than 1,000 claims for Storm Dennis, the majority of which are for damage from flooding, which is typically much more expensive to repair and often averages in the region of £20,000.

While Storm Ciara caused widespread damage across the UK and a higher number of storm claims to NFU Mutual, Storm Dennis has brought concentrations of heavy rain in localised areas, causing more flood claims than storm claims.

Paul Branch, head of claims at NFU Mutual, said: “Suffering damage or being displaced from your home can be an extremely distressing time, so we move rapidly to help our communities, arranging alternative accommodation and making emergency payments.

“Even at this early stage we are also aware of more than 1,000 claims for Storm Dennis, and we expect the numbers to continue to increase as more customers submit their claims for damage.

“The number of severe flood warnings is decreasing with water starting to make its way to rivers, so thankfully we’re expecting the situation on the ground to start getting better for most regions. We remain concerned about customers in Tewkesbury, Wales and Herefordshire and the Lake District, particularly given early indications for Storm Ellen taking us through to the weekend, so we’re monitoring the situation and preparing to engage our teams again.”

NFU Mutual provides flood resilience repairs as standard in all of its home insurance policies with buildings cover, meaning cover has been provided to nearly 400,000 properties since its introduction in 2018.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
edinburgh
One in four homes let through Airbnb in some UK areas

Around 50,000 properties are not available to rent for the long-term by tenants, as landlords switch to short-term lets

Close