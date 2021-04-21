Editors Pick
10 top tips to sell your home
Google searches for “houses to sale” have shot up by over 200% in the last month, according to Douglas & Gordon.
The estate agent said this is because of lockdown ending, and the fact that people are now feeling more comfortable about putting their property on the market.
It added that, in a competitive market, first impressions are vital and can make all the difference between a speedy transaction, or a property that lingers on the market for months.
Tyrena Dangerfield, head of refurbishment and interiors at Douglas & Gordon has put together simple tips for seller to stage their home and show off their property in its best light.
How to sell your home
- Front door, garden & hallway: Your front door is the first thing that potential buyers will see. Be sure that your front door is freshly painted, with welcoming flowers alongside the door. Most importantly, make sure that everything surrounding the front of your property is clean, clear from leaves and tidy.
- Kitchen: The kitchen is the hardest working room in the house and needs to be organised, tidy and clean. This goes without saying, but dirty dishes don’t leave a good impression.
- General cleaning: Clean the windows, wash the floors, open the windows and get some fresh air moving through the house.
- Decorate: Gloss paint has made a comeback as it bounces light around and makes small spaces really uplifted. Take stock of your furniture and decorations and give them a fresh lease on life if you need to.
- Change wardrobe and doorknobs: This is a low-cost, high impact change. Also clear out and donate clothes you do not wear anymore and keep your wardrobe neat and tidy as buyers may have a look inside.
- Carpets: One of the most important tips. If your carpets are marked, then have them cleaned or change them.
- Tidy, tidy, tidy: Make your bed, pull back the curtains, put your clothes away! Don’t leave too much lying around the house as it highlights a lack of storage.
- Green fingers & gardens: Pot plants really zing up a room as they add life, colour, CO2, and they are very reasonably priced. Tidy up your garden, weed, get rid of old broken chairs, BBQs and plant up some pots with plants or edible veggies as these look fantastic when they start flowering in May.
- Minimise personal possessions: Too many photos or belongings can be overwhelming and distracting.
- Mantlescaping: Simple, yet so effective! Make the mantlepiece really appealing and decorate it beautifully.