10 top tips to sell your home

First impressions are vital, so be sure to show your property in its best light

Google searches for “houses to sale” have shot up by over 200% in the last month, according to Douglas & Gordon.

The estate agent said this is because of lockdown ending, and the fact that people are now feeling more comfortable about putting their property on the market.

It added that, in a competitive market, first impressions are vital and can make all the difference between a speedy transaction, or a property that lingers on the market for months.

Tyrena Dangerfield, head of refurbishment and interiors at Douglas & Gordon has put together simple tips for seller to stage their home and show off their property in its best light.

How to sell your home