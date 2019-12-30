You are here: Home -

2019 house price winners and losers

0
Written by:
30/12/2019
The North has seen the biggest house price rises while the market has stuttered in the South
2019 house price winners and losers

Homeowners in the north of England have benefited from the biggest house price increases over the last year, according to Halifax.

This reverses the historic trend which saw prices rise most rapidly in the south of the country for many years. In 2019, North West towns accounted for eight of top 10 biggest house price increases.

However, County Durham’s Billingham, in the North East, has seen average house prices grow by the most, from £192,717 in October 2018 to £216,328 in the same month in 2019 – a rise of 12.3%. House prices here, in the birthplace of Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, are around eight times that of the average salary (£26,471).

In second place is Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in the East Midlands, where prices have risen by 9.1% – from £249,439 in 2018 to £272,091 this year.

The rest of the top 10 is taken up by towns in the North West; Sale, Wilmslow, Blackburn, Bolton, Burnley, Chorley, Bootle and Southport have all seen house prices rise by 6% or more over the last year. On average, house prices in these towns are eight times local salaries.

Russell Galley, Halifax managing director, said: “In an interesting twist, this year’s tables show that the North of the country has witnessed the biggest increases in average house prices, while the South has seen prices dip most significantly. This bucks the trend we’ve seen in recent years and marks a small step towards achieving more balance in average regional house prices.

“While this may be good news for those looking to sell in regions such as the North West, it’s prospective buyers closer to the likes of London who may be hoping that a property purchase is becoming that little bit more affordable.”

Falls in London and the South East

The top 10 greatest falls in house prices over the last year are all in London or the South East, said Halifax.

Harrow in Greater London saw prices decrease by the most, down 3.6% from £273,930 to £263,964.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage application numbers soared on Christmas Day

One mortgage broker firm saw a surprising 400% increase in the number of aspiring borrowers applying for a deal on...

Close